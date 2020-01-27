Play

Hooker registered 51 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions over 13 games in 2019.

Hooker missed three games due to a knee injury, but he started all 13 contests he suited up for. The 2017 first-round pick is headed into the final year of his rookie contract if the Colts don't pick up his fifth-year option, but they likely will since he's locked into a starting free safety role in 2020.

