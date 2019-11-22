Play

Hooker recorded seven tackles (two solo) in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Hooker battled a knee injury during the short practice week, but he looked anything but bothered as he achieved a season high in stops. The former first-rounder also had a key tackle on Duke Johnson in the third quarter that forced the Texans to settle for a field goal. Hooker now has 33 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception through eight games.

