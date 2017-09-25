Colts' Malik Hooker: Gets second interception
Hooker had four total tackles and his second interception of the season in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Hooker has two interceptions in his first two career starts at safety. He'll likely see increased tackle totals as he's on the field for almost every play on defense (76 of 77 snaps on Sunday).
