Hooker underwent surgery Tuesday to trim his meniscus, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a standard procedure for a torn meniscus in the kene, and Hooker's timeframe to return is still 4-to-6 weeks. The Colts will likely turn to Khari Willis to start at free safety in his place while George Odum and Rolan Milligan rotate in for select nickel packages.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories