Colts' Malik Hooker: Hopes to practice Thursday
Hooker (knee) won't participate in Wednesday's practice but plans to practice Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hooker, who is recovering from September surgery to trim the meniscus tendon in his knee, will be kept to a limited capacity when he gets back on the field, and he's expected to carry an injury tag into Sunday's game against the Texans. Getting back on the practice field gives him a shot to play, though, which would give the Colts' defense a boost against a powerful Texans' offense.
