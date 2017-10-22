Hooker injured his knee Sunday and is questionable to return, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

With Hooker on the sidelines, the Colts only have two remaining healthy safeties -- Matthias Farley and Darius Butler. A quick return would be beneficial, but if Hooker can't make it back, he'll shift his focus to getting ready for a Week 8 matchup with the Bengals.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...