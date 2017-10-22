Hooker injured his knee Sunday and is questionable to return, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

With Hooker on the sidelines, the Colts only have two remaining healthy safeties -- Matthias Farley and Darius Butler. A quick return would be beneficial, but if Hooker can't make it back, he'll shift his focus to getting ready for a Week 8 matchup with the Bengals.