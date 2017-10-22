Colts' Malik Hooker: Hurts knee Sunday
Hooker injured his knee Sunday and is questionable to return, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
With Hooker on the sidelines, the Colts only have two remaining healthy safeties -- Matthias Farley and Darius Butler. A quick return would be beneficial, but if Hooker can't make it back, he'll shift his focus to getting ready for a Week 8 matchup with the Bengals.
More News
-
Colts' Malik Hooker: Gets third interception•
-
Colts' Malik Hooker: Gets second interception•
-
Colts' Malik Hooker: Has interception in Sunday's start•
-
Colts' Malik Hooker: Gearing up for first career start•
-
Colts' Malik Hooker: Four tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Malik Hooker: Full speed ahead•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...