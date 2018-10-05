Colts' Malik Hooker: Leads defense in tackles
Hooker had 12 tackles (four solo) in Thursday's loss to New England.
Hooker had only 13 tackles through Week 4, but ended up nearly doubling that total against the Patriots. The Colts were missing four defensive starters Thursday, helping lead to the bigger workload for the 22-year-old.
