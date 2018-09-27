Hooker (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hooker continues to recover from a hip injury, seemingly sustained during the Colts' Week 3 tilt against the Eagles. It remains unclear whether Hooker will suit up for Sunday's game against the Texans, but if the second-year safety remains sidelined for any amount of time George Odum would slot in as Indianapolis' starting free safety.

