Colts' Malik Hooker: Limited in practice Thursday
Hooker (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hooker continues to recover from a hip injury, seemingly sustained during the Colts' Week 3 tilt against the Eagles. It remains unclear whether Hooker will suit up for Sunday's game against the Texans, but if the second-year safety remains sidelined for any amount of time George Odum would slot in as Indianapolis' starting free safety.
