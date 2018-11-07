Colts' Malik Hooker: Limited in practice Wednesday
Hooker (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hooker missed Indianapolis' win over the Raiders in Week 8 due to a lingering hip injury, and appears to have been unable to fully recovery during the team's bye. If the second-year pro is unable to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday, Corey Moore would once again slot into the starting lineup.
