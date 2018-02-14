Play

Hooker (knee) is not using crutches but still has no timetable for his return, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Hooker underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in early November and has apparently been moving without crutches for several months at this point. The Colts are likely to wait until further along in the 21-year-old's recovery process before providing any sort of firm timetable for his return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories