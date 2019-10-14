Hooker (knee) will not practice Monday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Hooker is working his way back to full health after undergoing surgery to trim the meniscus tendon in his knee in September. Despite coming off Indianapolis' bye week, he isn't yet ready to resume practicing. The starting safety appears to be trending towards missing Sunday's game against the Texans, though he'll have multiple opportunities to practice in some capacity before a final decision on his Week 7 availability is made.

