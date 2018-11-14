Colts' Malik Hooker: Not practicing Wednesday
Hooker did not practice Wednesday.
Hooker has been nursing a lingering hip issue since Week 7. The 2017 first-round pick was able to suit up during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and play 75 defensive snaps, but still appears to be nursing the injury. The extent of Hooker's participation in practice as the week continues should illuminate his chances of playing against the Titans in Week 11.
