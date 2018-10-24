Colts' Malik Hooker: Not practicing Wednesday
Hooker (hip) did not practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hooker has been dealing with a lingering hip issue since Week 5, but has not missed any game time due to the injury. The 2017 first-round pick's injury status nonetheless warrants monitoring closely, as his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders appears to be in question.
