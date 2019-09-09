Hooker recorded five total tackles, an interception and a pass breakup in Sunday's overtime loss to the Chargers.

Hooker returned the pick for 26 yards after making a gorgeous one-handed snag in the end zone. The third-year-pro was on the field for 55 of the defense's snaps (86 percent). Hooker's interception was the only turnover forced by the Colts' defense Sunday.

