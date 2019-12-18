Play

Hooker was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Hooker apparently sustained the injury during Monday's loss to the Saints, though he still played every defensive snap. The 23-year-old likely will need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up Week 16.

