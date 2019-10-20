Play

Hooker (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Texans.

Hooker did work his way back up to a full practice Friday, his first complete session since undergoing late-September meniscus surgery. While that development was certainly encouraging, the third-year safety will have to delay his return until Week 8 at the earliest, leaving George Odum to draw another start in his stead against the Texans on Sunday.

