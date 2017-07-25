Colts' Malik Hooker: Opens camp on PUP list
Hooker tweaked his hamstring during a conditioning test Monday and will open training camp on the Colts' PUP list, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.
The Colts had initially expected Hooker to be good to go for camp after he made a full recovery from offseason labrum and core-muscle surgeries, but it's an unrelated setback that will confine him to the sidelines, at least for the team's first few practices. At this time, the Colts haven't provided any indication that Hooker's injury is anything that will jeopardize the rookie's availability for the start of the regular season, but the prospect of missing out on extended reps in his first NFL training camp could hurt his chances of winning a starting role in Week 1.
