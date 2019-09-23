Hooker is expected to miss four-to-six weeks while he recovers from a torn meniscus in his knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hooker returned to Sunday's 27-24 win over Atlanta after he suffered the injury, but he'll now need some time to recover. It's a big loss for the Indianapolis defense, with the 2017 first-round pick off to a strong start this season. Khari Willis replaced Hooker during the Week 3 win, and George Odum might also be in the mix for snaps at free safety.