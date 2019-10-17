Hooker (knee) is practicing in some capacity Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Hooker is practicing for the first time since suffering a torn meniscus Sept. 22, and he's likely headed for a "limited" designation on Thursday's report. The starting safety is a long shot to suit up Sunday against the Texans, but he's taking notable steps towards a return.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories