Colts' Malik Hooker: Participating in practice
Hooker (knee) is practicing in some capacity Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Hooker is practicing for the first time since suffering a torn meniscus Sept. 22, and he's likely headed for a "limited" designation on Thursday's report. The starting safety is a long shot to suit up Sunday against the Texans, but he's taking notable steps towards a return.
