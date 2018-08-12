Hooker (knee) participated in full-team drills during Saturday's practice, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.

While the Colts weren't practicing in full pads, Hooker's participation in team drills is still significant considering it marks the first time he's done so since tearing his ACL midway through the 2017 season. However, it still isn't clear if Hooker will be allowed to participate in any preseason games in advance of Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories