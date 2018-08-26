Colts' Malik Hooker: Plays well in preseason debut
Hooker recorded a tackle and a pass defense in Saturday's 23-17 preseason victory over San Francisco, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Hooker missed the first two preseason games while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. Though he didn't put up eye popping numbers in his limited debut, his appearance on the field is a good sign for his health with the regular season approaching. He's expected to start at safety alongside Clayton Geathers come the team's Week 1 matchup with the Bengals.
