Hooker recorded a tackle and a pass defense in Saturday's 23-17 preseason victory over San Francisco, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Hooker missed the first two preseason games while recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. Though he didn't put up eye popping numbers in his limited debut, his appearance on the field is a good sign for his health with the regular season approaching. He's expected to start at safety alongside Clayton Geathers come the team's Week 1 matchup with the Bengals.

