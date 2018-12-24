Colts' Malik Hooker: Plucks walk-off interception
Hooker notched six tackles (four solo) and one interception during Sunday's victory over the Giants.
The Colts secondary struggled most of the day despite an inviting matchup with aging quarterback Eli Manning. However, Hooker ultimately had the last laugh in the fourth quarter when Manning lobbed a ball down the middle of the field and into the safety's waiting hands for the game-clinching interception. Averaging just 3.2 tackles per game and sporting just one tally of more than six tackles in 2018, Hooker will remain a low-floor fantasy option in the Week 17 finale against Tennessee.
