Colts' Malik Hooker: Present for voluntary workouts
Hooker (knee) was present for the start of voluntary workouts Monday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hooker is on the mend from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 7 of last season. While he's seemingly avoided any setbacks in his rehab thus far, Hooker isn't close to full strength at this juncture and his spectrum of potential return dates stretches from training camp to the midpoint of the 2018 season.
