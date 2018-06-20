Colts' Malik Hooker: Progressing through rehab
Hooker (knee) was limited in offseason workouts but the Colts feel good about his progress, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Hooker played just seven games in his rookie season for the Colts and produced 22 tackles (16 solo), four pass breakups and three picks. The Ohio State product is expected to lock in the one of two starting safety spots along with Matthias Farley, while Clayton Geathers plays a rotational role. Still, Hooker's usage will be dependant on his health, and nothing is certain coming off late-October ACL and MCL tears.
