Colts' Malik Hooker: Questionable for Saturday
Hooker (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.
Hooker did not practice in any capacity this week, but appears to have a shot of suiting up in Kansas City. If the 22-year-old is able to take the field, he'll play a key role in attempting to limit quarterback Patrick Mahomes' big-play ability. George Odum is listed as Hooker's backup on Indianapolis' official depth chart.
