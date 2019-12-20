Play

Hooker (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Hooker began the week not practicing but progressed to full participation Friday, which should put him on track to play Week 16. The 23-year-old hasn't missed a defensive snap in the last four games and seems likely to play his usual starting role Sunday.

