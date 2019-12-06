Play

Hooker (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Hooker turned in a limited practice Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and put in a full session Friday. The 23-year-old has dealt with knee issues for much of the season, but his current foot problem surfaced this week.

