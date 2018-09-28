Colts' Malik Hooker: Questionable for Week 4
Hooker is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Hooker was a full participant in Friday's practice, and appears to have recovered from his minor hip injury. All signs point toward the second-year safety suiting up for Indianapolis' Week 4 tilt against Houston.
