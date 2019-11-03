Hooker (knee) is officially listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The 2017 first-round pick was held out entirely of Friday's practice session, so the fact that he's playing is a big positive for the defense. Now that he's officially healthy, expect Hooker to assume his usual role as the team's starting free safety for Week 9.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories