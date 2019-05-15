Colts' Malik Hooker: Recovered from foot injury
Hooker (foot) has been a full participant in the offseason program, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Hooker injured his foot during the opening round of the playoffs and wasn't able to suit up when the Colts were eliminated by Kansas City the next week. The 2017 first-round pick is locked in as a starter, sitting on 65 tackles (45 solo), eight passes defensed and five interceptions in 21 career games. His role as a traditional free safety isn't conductive to steady IDP production, but Hooker's strong work in deep coverage makes him quite valuable to the Colts.
