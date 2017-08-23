Play

Hooker (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

Hooker was limited to individual work, but his return suggests this injury isn't a major worry for the start of the regular season. He'll likely miss this week's preseason game. Hooker has been out since hurting his shoulder in practice last week.

