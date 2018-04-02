Colts' Malik Hooker: Seemingly on schedule
Colts coach Frank Reich said he's been getting positive reports on Hooker, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered in early November, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The 15th overall pick from the 2017 draft had 22 tackles and three interceptions in seven games as a rookie, standing out as one of the few bright spots on a vulnerable Indianapolis pass defense. He's locked in as the starting free safety when healthy, though the timing of the injury could make it tough to be ready by Week 1. Should Hooker end up missing games, Indianapolis could turn to T.J. Green or Clayton Geathers. The Colts haven't done much to improve their defense through the first three weeks of free agency, seemingly intent on building through the upcoming draft, where they'll have four of the first 49 selections.
