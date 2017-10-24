Colts' Malik Hooker: Shifts to IR
The Colts placed Hooker (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Hooker's rookie campaign will last all of seven games (six games), as the first-round selection suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. The safety was well on his way to establishing himself as a cornerstone in the Indianapolis secondary, as he had tallied 22 tackles and three interceptions before sustaining the season-ending knee injury. With Hooker out of the mix, it's expected that Darius Butler and T.J. Green will see increased snap counts at safety.
