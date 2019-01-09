Colts' Malik Hooker: Sits out Tuesday's walkthrough
Hooker (foot) was a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough.
Hooker suffered the injury in last Saturday's win over the Texans but was able to return and play the remainder of the contest. According to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star, the 22-year-old was sporting a protective walking boot in the locker room, though the team indicated it was simply a precautionary measure.
