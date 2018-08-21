Colts' Malik Hooker: Sitting out against Ravens
Hooker (knee) was ruled out for Monday's preseason game against Baltimore.
Hooker participated in full-team drills Saturday for the first time since tearing his ACL and MCL last October, and it's unsurprising to see the Colts remain cautious. Hopefully the 22-year-old will continue to ramp up his work in practice over the coming weeks in preparation for Week 1, but there's no guarantee the 2017 first-round pick makes an appearance in the remaining preseason games.
