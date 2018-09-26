Colts' Malik Hooker: Skips practice Wednesday
Hooker did not practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.
Hooker didn't have an obvious injury during Sunday's game against the Eagles, playing 82 defensive snaps in the game. It's unclear if the issue will put his availability in danger for Sunday's game against the Texans, but the second-year safety's progress throughout the week should serve as a good indicator.
