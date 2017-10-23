Hooker suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hooker looked like an impact player as a starting safety as a rookie with three interceptions in seven games. Hooker will hopefully be ready for the start of the 2018 season. Darius Butler will likley see an increased workload with Hooker out.

