Hooker did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.

Hooker underwent surgery to trim his meniscus Sept. 24, and he's received periodic days off from practice since retaking the field Week 8. It remains to be seen whether his current absence signifies anything more than rep management to maintain his health. If he's able to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday, Hooker stands to play his usual every-down role.

