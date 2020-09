Hooker is believed to have a torn Achilles, and he'll have an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While it hasn't been confirmed via MRI, Hooker is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 season. The 2017 first-round pick missed 14 games over his first three seasons in the league, so this is another tough development for the free safety. Either George Odum or Tavon Wilson will likely slot into Hooker's role, although rookie third-rounder Julian Blackmon could be in the mix as well.