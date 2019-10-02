Colts' Malik Hooker: Two weeks from practicing
Hooker (knee) is expected to return to practice after the Colts' Week 6 bye, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
That timeline gives Hooker two more weeks of rest after undergoing surgery to trim the meniscus tendon in his knee. This doesn't mean that Hooker will be ready to play Week 7 versus the Texans, but that would fall in line with the early end of the initial 4-to-6 week recovery time he was tagged with after getting injured in Week 3.
