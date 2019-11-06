Hooker (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hooker was held out of last Friday's practice but was active for this past Sunday's loss to the Steelers. He logged 56 of a possible 63 snaps (89 percent) in the contest and made five tackles. Hooker was an every-snap player last season, so it appears the Colts are holding him back slightly to help maintain his health. The third-year pro may be on a similar track for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

