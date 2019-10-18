Play

Hooker (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Hooker managed to finish the week as a full practice participant but apparently may need another week before fully returning from the torn meniscus he sustained Sept. 22. The 23-year-old is a longshot to play versus Houston but should have a solid chance of retaking the field in Week 8.

