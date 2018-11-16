Colts' Malik Hooker: Will be game-time decision
Hooker (hip) is questionable and will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Hooker played through the hip issue last week, though it's worth noting he avoided an injury designation and was in better shape heading into the game. By contrast the 22-year-old did not practice this week, making his availability for Sunday truly a toss up. Mike Mitchell -- assuming he plays despite a calf injury -- would likely be the largest beneficiary should Hooker be sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...