Hooker (hip) is questionable and will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hooker played through the hip issue last week, though it's worth noting he avoided an injury designation and was in better shape heading into the game. By contrast the 22-year-old did not practice this week, making his availability for Sunday truly a toss up. Mike Mitchell -- assuming he plays despite a calf injury -- would likely be the largest beneficiary should Hooker be sidelined.