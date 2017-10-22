Hooker (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

The Colts secondary could be in trouble with just two healthy safeties now that Hooker's out and a cornerback unit that's missing Rashaan Melvin (concussion) too. Expect Darius Butler to see an increased workload while Hooker sits out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...