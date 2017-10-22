Hooker (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

The Colts secondary could be in trouble with just two healthy safeties now that Hooker's out and a cornerback unit that's missing Rashaan Melvin (concussion) too. Expect Darius Butler to see an increased workload while Hooker sits out.