Hooker (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn ACL Friday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The confirmation of surgery officially marks the start of Hooker's recovery from his torn ACL. Hooker suffered the injury back in October, but the team had to wait for the swelling in the knee to subside before surgery. The safety is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

