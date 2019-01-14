Hooker (foot) won't require surgery, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.

Hooker tried to play through the injury during the Colts' wild-card game against the Texans, but he was ultimately shut down for last weekend's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. The fact he won't need surgery suggests he isn't dealing with anything severe, and Hooker isn't expected to require an extensive rehab process this offseason.

