Colts' Malik Hooker: Works at full speed
Hooker (back) practiced without limitations Thursday.
Hooker didn't practice Wednesday, but full participation gives him a good chance to play Sunday versus the Jets. Keep an eye on his practice status Friday to see if he'll be ready to go. The Colts will need him help cover the Jets' Robby Anderson, who got behind the Broncos' defense twice in Week 5 for long touchdowns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...