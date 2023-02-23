site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Malik Turner: Inked by Indy
Feb 23, 2023
Colts signed Turner to a contract Thursday.
Turner appeared in three games with the 49ers last season, but he wasn't targeted. He also spent time on the Texans' and Raiders' practice squads. The five-year veteran will now compete to carve out a depth and special-teams role in Indianapolis.
