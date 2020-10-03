Johnson was elevated from the Colts' practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson was waived by the Colts in early September but returned to the team as part of the practice squad later in the month. He could be needed to fill a role in the next few weeks with Michael Pittman (leg) on injured reserve, though there's no guarantee that role will be a particularly significant one. Pittman registered just 12 targets and nine catches across the first three games of the season, and those infrequent opportunities will likely go to receivers higher on the Colts' depth chart.