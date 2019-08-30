Colts' Marcus Johnson: Being evaluated for concussion
Johnson left Thursday's preseason contest against Cincinnati to be evaluated for a concussion, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
After colliding with a Bengals defensive back, Johnson had to take his time before getting back up. The 25-year-old had finally gotten back to full speed at the start of preseason after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right ankle. Johnson appeared in five games last season with the Colts, catching six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown on eight targets.
